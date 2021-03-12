Covid in Kenya: President bans political gatherings, extends curfew by 60 days

By  Silas Apollo

What you need to know:

  • While noting an increase in the positivity rate in Kenya over the last few weeks, amid what is believed to be a third wave of infections, President Kenyatta said such functions, alongside other public and social gatherings, are significant contributors to the spread of the deadly virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday announced new measures for containing the spread of the coronavirus in Kenya, starting with a ban on all political gatherings for 30 days effective midnight.

