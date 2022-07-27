Ruto seeks to cancel Raila’s gains in Mt Kenya region

Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto Wednesday moved to counter his rival Raila Odinga’s campaigns in Mt Kenya region and consolidate his support in the area, saying he is best suited for the presidency and would address local interests.

Dr Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua led the alliance in seeking the support of Mt Kenya residents in Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Murang’a counties, and accused Mr Odinga of boycotting the presidential debate.

He said Mr Odinga skipped the debate because he lacks development agenda and has nothing to tell Kenyans.

“Odinga knew he could not defeat me in such a debate and that is why he disappeared into the bush. He is a coward who lacks plans and agenda for Kenyans,” he said.

Jobs for unemployed youth

Dr Ruto said his presence at the Tuesday night debate showed he is a brave and competent leader who should be elected to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta and improve the lives of Kenyans.

He pledged to create jobs for five million unemployed youth.

Dr Ruto said his government will allocate Sh200 billion to create jobs for the youth. “We shall build industries where our youth can be employed so that they don’t go to waste,” he said.

Speaking at Kamuchege village in Kirinyaga County, the DP promised to build dams for irrigation in all counties to ensure Kenyans produce enough food ‘so that they don't continue suffering due to high cost of living’.

“Kenya has a potential of feeding its people but those in power don't care, even if citizens don't have anything to eat,” he said.

He called on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers on August 9 and vote for him if they want to be redeemed from oppression.

“I ask all Kenyans to help me defeat this man so that he can go home and rest,” he said in reference to Mr Odinga.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said Mr Odinga is too ‘old’ to lead.

“Odinga could not even debate and Kenyans should not gamble with their lives by electing him.”

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru assured Kenyans of economic freedom should they help Dr Ruto to capture the presidency.

“Freedom is coming! Fight for it through casting votes in favour of Dr Ruto,” she said.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi exuded confidence that the DP will be the fifth president of Kenya.

“Already, Dr Ruto has majority following and he will definitely triumph,” he said.

Boycotting debate

Speaking in Endarasha, Nyeri County, the Kenya Kwanza brigade castigated Mr Odinga for boycotting the debate.

“They cannot articulate any agenda because they have none. That man who is full of rhetoric lacks clarity on what he wants for Kenyans,” Mr Gachagua said.

The DP said the bottom-up economic model is focused on the jobless, struggling ‘hustler’ enterprises and those who cannot put food on the table.