DP Ruto: Forget about Raila, I'll build Arror, Kimwarer dams

The revival of Arror and Kimwarer is now one of the political pledges used by Deputy President (DP) William Ruto and his main challenger Raila Odinga to woo electorate in the North Rift region.

DP Ruto on Monday said he is determined to see the projects completed, just days after Mr Odinga of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition promised residents of Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties that if elected, his government will give life to the two mega projects.

Speaking in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, the DP claimed that the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams were derailed because of politics.

He says that if completed, the two dams will offer solution to water challenges in the region as well as provide water for farming through irrigation schemes.

"With God's grace, come August 9, we will continue with the construction of the two dams. These projects will help the residents get water for their livestock, irrigation and generation of electricity so that this region can progress," said Dr Ruto.

He added: "Whatever happened was conmanship and I would like to challenge anybody who has a problem with Arror and Kimwarer to tell us what the problem is. What happened is political conmanship. If elected, I will continue with the project."

Enough water

Mr Odinga, who last week held rallies in Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties, promised to construct the Arror and Kimwarer dams to supply the entire region with enough water for irrigation.

“We will construct Arror and Kimwarer as well as Muruny Siyoi dam so that there is enough water in the region for our people and cattle plus irrigation,” he said.

The multi-million-shillings Arror and Kimwarer dams projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet was cancelled by President Uhuru Kenyatta, in September 2019 after investigations revealed fraudulent deals.

In the dam fraud case, former National Treasury CS Henry Rotich, his Principal Secretary (PS) Kamau Thugge alongside four others were charged with conspiracy to defraud and abuse of office, which resulted in the loss of Sh63 billion in 2019.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had initially charged 24 individuals in relation to the scandal but has now terminated charges against 15 including Mr Thugge and former East Africa Community PS Susan Jemutai Koech, after they agreed to be prosecution witnesses.

The ODM leader and his allies have always blamed the stalled dams project on the DP and his team.