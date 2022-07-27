For these types of debates, moderators are key

With Dr William Ruto on his own last night after the main rival Raila Odinga skipped the presidential debate, the performance of moderators Yvonne Okwara and Eric Latiff should attract as much scrutiny as that of the man on stage.

Although they play a critical role in framing the questions and directing the tone of the conversation, in reality, the moderators are just part of the supporting cast in a show starring the presidential candidates facing off on the podium.

When the candidates do confront each other, the debate takes on a life of its own.

On the stage, all their attentions are on each other rather than on the moderators.

Their answers to any questions will be determined by how they think their competitor will react, and will often contain a jibe.

It’s a different ball game when one of the participants in a cast of two doesn’t turn up.

It gives the solo debater all the opportunity to dominate the stage without being challenged by an opponent.

He can give long-winded replies that don’t actually answer the question, employ evasion and diversionary tactics to tricky questions, and hurl accusations at the absent foe without risk of stinging rebuttals.

In such a situation, the moderators face a much more difficult challenge than in a conventional debate.

They have to take it upon themselves to keep the speaker in check by ensuring the debate rules are observed, that questions are answered without undue evasion and that no statements are allowed to pass without scrutiny.

Filling the gap

In a way, the moderators have to fill the gap, without being overly aggressive or seeming to play the role of the absent candidate.

Having watched the running-mate debate between Mr Rigathi Gachagua of Kenya Kwanza and Ms Martha Karua of Azimio, moderators Okwara and Latiff will have got a pretty good idea of the way to Dr Ruto would want to shape the conversation.

Dr Ruto’s running mate had started by insisting that he wanted to debate issues rather than sideshows, but from the word go, he worked overtime deflecting all issues about the Kenya Kwanza policy on corruption and the ethical records of its candidates by pointing fingers at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s record.

It was, therefore, incumbent on the moderators last night to prevent Dr Ruto from adopting similar evasive tactics when questions about his documented cases of corruption.

It was also important that they demand a clear answer whether the Kenya Kwanza promise to establish an inquiry on so-called state capture meant going after the Kenyatta family if they take power.

Another related issue is the implicit pledge to halt corruption cases facing top Kenya Kwanza leaders, which would mean interfering with the independence of the investigative, prosecutorial and judicial branches.

Background

It was also important to probe Dr Ruto on his political background and history, and how that would shape his thinking if in power.

That would include his role in the defunct YK ’92 in service of former President Moi’s one-party machinery and his opposition to the new constitution.

The Kenya Kwanza manifesto was also due for interrogation on many of its ambitious policy proposals, particularly the costings of education, health and economic empowerment programmes.

The bottom-up economic model, particularly, still cried out for a more cogent explanation beyond the slogan and the promise to dish out cash to small enterprises.