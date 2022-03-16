Ruto’s lamentations: DP decries grand graft and ‘state capture’

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday accused the Jubilee administration of abetting corruption, leading to the embezzlement of public funds in the past four years.

Addressing supporters of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in different parts of Nairobi, the DP claimed that many state institutions from the national to the county level are mired in ineptitude and graft.

He blamed the sorry state of affairs on the ‘Handshake’ between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in March 2018, which he claimed had derailed the Jubilee government’s agenda.

He also maintained that some senior government officials were plotting to rig the elections by controlling public institutions involved either directly or indirectly in the management of the August 9 polls.

“The Azimio coalition is made up of people who think they can decide the fate of this country by sitting in offices. They have captured all the state institutions and small businesses can no longer survive in Nairobi,” Dr Ruto said.

“We will ensure that the Judiciary, investigating agencies and other bodies are independent when we get into office after August 9,” he added.

Boda boda riders

The DP accused the government of harassing boda boda riders while leaving corrupt individuals in government.

“Boda boda operators are being harassed because of the mistake of one person. We know they are good people and they engage in a legit business,” Dr Ruto said.

“Why are they harassing people earning a living in an honest way while corrupt individuals involved in the Kemsa scandal (Kenya Medical Supplies Authority) have not been arrested?” he posed.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi urged Kenyans to reject Azimio la Umoja coalition leaders, saying President Kenyatta had failed even in uniting his backyard.

“If his own MP Moses Kuria has rejected him, who are you to support him? Kenyans have made their choice and all they want is money in their pockets, which can only be achieved by fixing the economy,” he said.

State of economy

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki said the state of the economy was worrying. “Small business owners have gone through hell under the Jubilee leadership. This is the best time to make the decision on how we want our economy to be. I urge you to vote for Dr Ruto,” he said.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua accused the traffic police of harassing the matatu operators in the city.

“Our traffic police are harassing the matatu sector. When Dr Ruto becomes the President, we will ensure the police are paid well so that they do not demand bribes from motorists,” he told supporters in Ngara.

Others leaders who addressed the roadside rallies included Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Starehe MP Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar.