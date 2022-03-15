It’s my turn, Ruto declares, as UDA endorses him to run for president

DP William Ruto UDA NDC

Deputy President William Ruto greets supporters during the UDA National Delegates Conference at Kasarani on March 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Deputy President William Ruto Tuesday got his party’s nod to run for president, framing the August 9 elections as a contest between retaining the old order that has ruined the nation and his transformative agenda.

