Jubilee to Ruto: You cannot belong to two parties

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto. He has maintained that he will be in office until a new holder is elected.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Members of Parliament allied to the Azimio la Umoja coalition have criticised Deputy President William Ruto over what they described as dangerous remarks at his party's convention at Kasarani yesterday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.