DP Ruto: Me, resign? Dream on

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto. He has maintained that he will be in office until a new holder is elected.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

Deputy President William Ruto will not relinquish his position after being endorsed as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader and flagbearer ahead of the August General Election.

