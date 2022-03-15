Song, dance and gaffes at UDA's Kasarani meeting

From the electrifying performance of popular Gengetone musician X-ray to the gyrating moves of Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, the United Democratic Alliance national delegates conference at Kasarani yesterday lived up to its billing.

Ms Omanga – a vocal city politician endowed with a strong sense of humour and great looks from head to toe – left many delegates with a wandering eye gasping for air when she took to the stage more than once to showcase her riveting dancing skills.

It was a momentous occasion for Deputy President William Ruto – who was being crowned as the UDA flagbearer – and a proud day for thousands of loyal members present and millions watching the proceedings at home. The gymnasium was packed to capacity and, at a certain stage, some delegates had to force their way in because the party officials were taking too long to verify the list. Delegates donning party colours began trooping in from as early as 6am in readiness to claim their place in history as the unpredictable Uhuru Kenyatta succession race enters the home stretch. On his big day, the DP did not want to disappoint his army of followers either, who are largely the youth. After his acceptance speech, he joined X-ray on stage, with whom they did a remix of the hit song “Sipangwingi”.

As they say, behind every successful man there’s a woman; the DP heaped praise on his wife, Ms Rachel Ruto, whom he termed “the love of my life”. He also excused his two sons, who were away, due to unavoidable circumstances. Starehe MP Charles Njagua – who is also a popular musician – performed his hit song “Kigeugeu” to ridicule their opponents in the upcoming August elections. This was in reference to the alleged betrayal of the DP by President Kenyatta and the ruling Jubilee Party.

Earlier, when the DP arrived, the press was whisked away by security officers. There was no communication from the party as to why journalists had been locked out. UDA digital strategist Dennis Itumbi later said the party needed a private session to deliberate on crucial issues.

Media locked out

“We are requesting the media to give the party private time so that we can deliberate on our issues. Unlike our competitors, we want this process to be formal and seamless. We will call the media into the venue after an hour,” he said.

During the private session, the party passed different resolutions, including the endorsement the DP.