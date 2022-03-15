Song, dance and gaffes at UDA's Kasarani meeting

UDA NDC kasarani

Deputy President William Ruto addressing delegates at Kasarani  in Nairobi on March 15, 2022 during UDA party's National Delegates Conference.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi  &  Jurgen Nambeka

From the electrifying performance of popular Gengetone musician X-ray to the gyrating moves of Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, the United Democratic Alliance national delegates conference at Kasarani yesterday lived up to its billing.

