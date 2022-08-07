Ruto, Raila preach peace, turn to God ahead of Tuesday’s poll

The leading presidential candidates – Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga on Sunday sought divine intervention in their bids win the Tuesday poll.

Following the closure of campaigns on Saturday, Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga turned to the Church, attending separate Sunday services in Nairobi, where they expressed optimism of winning in the Presidential race.

Dr Ruto, who was accompanied by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi among other Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders, attended a service at Jesus Teaching Ministry (JTM) in Kayole.

On the other hand, Mr Odinga, together with his wife Ida, running mate Martha Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna among others, attended a church service at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Also Read: Uhuru to give final address to Mt Kenya residents through radio interview

The DP, however, used biblical quotes to hit at his opponents, whom he faulted for taking refuge in the “deep state and the system,” arguing that God will hand him victory.

“The Lord will cause your enemies who rise against you to be defeated before you. They shall come out against you one way,” the DP said, quoting Deuteronomy 28:7.

“We are headed to the elections on Tuesday, I’m asking all Kenyans to make peace with each other as the Bible says that blessed are the peace makers for they will be called the children of God,” he added.

Mr Odinga also called for peaceful elections, saying he aspires for a united country.

“We have prayed for the country and also for peaceful elections on Tuesday. We want to urge all our supporters to turn up in large numbers and exercise their democratic rights and vote for the right course,” Mr Odinga said.

“The sermon identified three key issue; call for unity, corruption and killings. Corruption and bloodshed should not be witnessed in our country because of elections.

“Those are the vices in our society which need to be eliminated and they are so much in consonance with what we have been preaching to the people in the last three months,” the Azimio candidate said.

Mr Odinga reiterated his commitment to accept the results of Tuesday’s election.

“We will accept the outcome. If we win, we will celebrate and if we lose we will also congratulate the winner because that’s what democracy is all about.

“What we want is that IEBC should ensure that the process is smooth, free and fair,” Mr Odinga said.

His running mate Ms Karua reiterated Azimio’s confidence in winning the election.

“We feel properly armed for the task ahead,” said Ms Karua.

Asked whether they are sure of victory, she said: “The smile should tell you.”

Ms Ida Odinga called for peaceful elections.

“The prayers were excellent. We have come to the end of a long journey and we are thankful to God that we are here. Our prayer is that the country should have peaceful elections and be able to slay the vice of corruption,” she said.

Mr Mudavadi also urged for peaceful elections.

“Let us all step forward, put our best foot forward and vote so that we can get the right leaders in our country.

“We encourage all Kenyans to equally commit to peace as they cast their votes as we have done through our candidate William Ruto,” the ANC leader said.

He expressed optimism that all shall be well and God will guide the country to the next level.

“Pray for us so that Tuesday becomes a positive earthquake for the people of Kenya,” Mr Mudavadi said.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who also accompanied the DP to the service, said their desire is for the country to have a peaceful election and transition.