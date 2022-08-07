Uhuru to give final address to Mt Kenya residents through radio interview

President Uhuru Kenyatta is this evening scheduled to give his final address to Mt Kenya residents in an interview set to be aired on all the radio stations from the region.

Though the content of his interview has not been revealed, the interview happening less than 48 hours to the August 9 general elections has been termed as his last stab against his Deputy William Ruto who he has been campaigning against.

Some of his critics have directly informed the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) via Social media that President Kenyatta intends to violate the body’s requirement that candidates and political parties desist from engaging in any acts of political campaigns 48 hours to the polls.

“Dear Chebukati, Azimio chairman intends to violate this law today. I have annexed the evidence of the intention. I hereby formally inform you of that intention and if the intention is actualized, please take action, Murangá Senator Irungu Kang’ata shared on Twitter.

However, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati while addressing media at the Bomas of Kenya said that President Kenyatta is not a candidate and is free to make his speeches or any announcements.

The official campaigns period kicked off on June 7 after the IEBC completed the candidates’ registration process and ended yesterday at 6pm.

Last evening, IEBC in a statement said anyone found to be breaching this requirement would be termed as breaching the Electoral Code of Conduct.