Ruto lied to Kenyans, Miguna Miguna’s Damascus Moment 

Firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna, once a big supporter of William Ruto, has joined the growing list of Kenyans and institutions who have expressed outrage over the president’s recent attacks on the judiciary.

In his advice to the President on X and other social media platforms, Dr Miguna wants Dr Ruto to stop threatening the judiciary and Kenyan litigants.

“Why did you lie that you would end … Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy of impunity? Why would you expect ordinary Kenyans to obey and uphold laws and courts you defy? You are fermenting chaos and you soon see the fruits of chaos!” he posted on X on January 3, 2024.

“I say No! Stop threatening the judiciary. Remember that without the judiciary, you wouldn’t be president. You can’t pretend to protect the independence of the judiciary through threats… We say No to autocracy!

Pointing out that corruption was rife in every sector in Kenya, including the State House where the president resides and works, the fiery lawyer stated that it needed to be dealt with in accordance with the law, and not through threats or extrajudicial means.

He advised Dr Ruto to restrain himself, and stop listening to Kenya Kwanza sycophants.

“Do not listen to sycophants who have been urging you to wield the sword. Those are autocratic enemies of the people. Restrain yourself. Don’t become a tyrant!" Dr Miguna said on X on January 3, 2024.

The lawyer-cum-politician stated that there were many lawful ways of bringing about structural transformation of Kenyan society, which the Head of State should utilise.

But in what appeared to be a hint by the controversial lawyer to join other Kenyans in protesting against bad rule or breach of the Constitution by the president, Dr Miguna stated that he would not hesitate in joining the fight to have the government follow the law.

“We have a plethora of strategies and tactics of wrestling grand corruption in Kenya, but autocratic means are not among them,” said Dr Miguna.

“Avoid autocracy and those urging you to make the wrong turn because we still have enough patriotic Kenyans prepared and ready to sacrifice their lives in the defence of the Constitution, democracy and the rule of law.”

It is not the first time Dr Miguna is openly criticising Dr Ruto, whom he supported in the last elections.

About a week ago, the fiery lawyer urged Kenyans not to make excuses for the current regime, saying that the Kenyan Kwanza government had failed Kenyans and made them hopeless.

He argued that the president was to blame for achieving little in his first year in office because he appointed "incompetent and corrupt individuals" who, according to him, have contributed to the failures of the state.

He said he would support what he believes is right and in line with the law or Constitution irrespective of the position he holds or his political allegiance.

Going by his recent updates on social media, the lawyer, popularly referred to as the ‘General’, appears to be turning into one of the government’s biggest critics.

Dr Miguna, who was once a close ally of Opposition leader Raila Odinga, broke ranks with him ahead of the 2013 General Election before reconciling and being part of his campaign team in 2017.

In 2018, after the March 9 Handshake between Mr Odinga and the then President Uhuru Kenyatta, the two differed again, leading to his forced exile in Canada, where he is also a citizen.

He later became a fierce critic of the 'Handshake government' and pro-Ruto, before and after the 2022 polls.

Dr Miguna, who had been blocked re-entry by the Kenyatta regime, then came back to the country to a warm welcome after Dr Ruto assumed government.

The lawyer was seen sharing platforms with the president and State officials on different occasions as he hit out at Mr Odinga and other opposition politicians.

Some guessed that he would be rewarded through a government appointment, with the position of chief administrative secretary being one of them.

While he said he did not mind a government post, he stated that he would not accept any CAS position because that layer of Cabient is unconstitutional.

He would later apply to be Kenya’s director of public prosecutions, but the position was handed over to Renson Ingonga.