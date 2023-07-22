Miguna Miguna misses out in race to replace Noordin Haji as DPP

Outspoken lawyer Danstan Omari and former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission commissioner Thomas Lentangula are among the 15 finalists for the post of Director of Public Prosecutions.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna, who had gone public with his decision to apply for the position, did not make the final shortlist.

The post fell vacant after President William Ruto appointed Noordin Haji as the director-general of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Mr Haji was criticised for his decision to withdraw cases against high-profile individuals, a move that came back to haunt him during his vetting for the NIS position.

Some of the high-profile cases withdrawn by Haji included those of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Civil Service CS Aisha Jumwa, and former Kenya Power CEO Ben Chumo among others.

Interviews for the coveted position will begin on Tuesday 1 August with seven candidates facing the panel. They include Mr Lentagule, Jacinta Nyaboke Nyamori, Victor Muli, former Mombasa Mayor Taib Ali Taib, Tabitha Ouya, David Ruto and Mr Omari.

On Wednesday 2 August, eight other candidates who have been shortlisted for the position will also be interviewed to determine their suitability. They include Francis Andayi, Winston Ngaira, Peter Mailanyi and Lilian Okumu.

Others are Jacob Ondari, James Ndegwa, David Okachi and Renson Ingionga.

The position is so coveted that the constitution gives the holder the power to take over and continue any criminal proceedings in any court that are being conducted by another person or authority with the permission of that person.

The recruitment of the DPP comes at a time when the government and the opposition are locked in a political battle, with most of the opposition being arrested for organising anti-government protests.

President William Ruto congratulates the new Director General of NIS Noordin Haji after he took oath of office at State House Nairobi on June 14. 15 candidates have been shortlisted to replace Mr Haji as director of public prosecution.

"In accordance with the provisions of Article 157 of the Constitution and Section 8 (1) of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, 2013, the selection panel invited applications from suitably qualified persons for the position of Director of Public Prosecutions. Upon completion of the shortlisting process, the Selection Panel will publish the interview schedule for the shortlisted candidates," reads the notice issued by solicitor-general Shadrack Mose, who is also the Chairman of the Selection Panel.

The panel consists of Mr Mose, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak, Public Service PS Mary Kimonye and Central Organisation of Trade Unions secretary-general Francis Atwoli.

Others on the seven-member panel are Kenya National Commission on Human Rights chairperson Roseline Odede, Public Service Secretary Mary Adhiambo and Richard Obwocha.

Candidates for the position must be of high moral character, integrity, good temperament and good judgement, both in law and in life experience.

At the conclusion of the interviews, the panel will submit to the President three names of the most qualified in order of merit.

The President will then select one person and forward the name to the National Assembly for consideration.