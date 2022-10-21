Miguna: I will reject CAS appointment

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has said he will not accept an appointment in the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) terming it illegal.

In an interview with NTV on Friday night, Dr Miguna said that while he would accept a job offer from President William Ruto-led administration, he will not accept just any posting, especially legally questionable ones.

Dr Miguna, who jetted back into the country on Thursday after spending four years in exile in Canada, expressed gratitude to President Ruto's administration for lifting the red alert against him and allowing him to return to Kenya.

He, however, says he is not indebted to Dr Ruto despite largely showing a switch in political allegiance to him and his government.

“It was the new administration’s duty to uphold the rule of law. I did not ask them to lift the red alert. They did not buy my air ticket as they should have. The red alert was not lifted immediately but my passport was replaced almost immediately. The only thing they asked me to do is send my picture. Two minutes later they printed my passport. I don't feel beholden to anyone for this,” Mr Miguna said.

The lawyer, however, says that while he is willing to accept a job offer in President Ruto’s government, he will not accept an appointment in the post of CAS.

“It depends on which government appointment. There are so many things I would not take. I would not take the illegal CAS position,” Dr Miguna said.