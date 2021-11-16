Miguna Miguna return derailed over flight red alerts

The anticipated return of Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna after his forceful removal from the country in early 2018 will have to wait a little longer.

The embattled lawyer was on Monday stopped from boarding an Air France AF 836 flight to Nairobi at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany.

Customs officials informed him that they had received a travel advisory from the Kenyan government barring them from flying him to Nairobi. This happened barely two days after the State, through the Attorney-General, informed the High Court last Friday that there was no red alert preventing Dr Miguna’s return.

“Officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Kenyan government sent them a “red Alert” this morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi. I’m waiting for a copy,” Miguna tweeted.

He later shared a letter Air France had reportedly sent him that however only indicated he had not boarded the flight for “other reason.”

Dr Miguna had booked flight AF 1835 from Berlin to Paris from where he was to connect to Nairobi.