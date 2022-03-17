Miguna: I endorse Ruto as 'The fifth'

Former Raila Odinga aide Miguna Miguna has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto for President ahead of the August 9 elections.

Defending his move to back the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, the controversial lawyer said it is time for Kenyans to permanently bury the “tyrannical machinations” of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

“I am today endorsing William Ruto and ask all Kenyans to vote for him so that we can put an end to this cycle of dynastic tyranny. I say this without apology,” Mr Miguna said.

He said emissaries from Azimio la Umoja had asked him to support the ODM party leader but he declined the overtures.

This, he explained, was because he is determined to help end the cycle of “dynastic tyranny” that he accuses the handshake partners of trying to entrench in the country.

“I will not give his name because you will have (a) heart attack. He is from Azimio and a politician from Central province who we were with in SONU. They sent him to talk to me and he tried. Unfortunately, he tried like a hack and so he didn’t get very far. There is no way I can support Raila Odinga,” he said.

“What they were saying is that even if I was not supporting Raila Odinga I should not endorse William Ruto,” added the 2017 Nairobi gubernatorial contestant.

His said he supports the DP because he has assured Kenyans that he will be a stickler for the rule of law, respect human rights, uphold the Constitution and ensure court orders are obeyed.

Mr Miguna hit out at Mr Odinga, accusing him of allegedly praising individuals who have denied him his rights, tortured him and are blocking him from coming back to Kenya.

“Ruto is the only person who said he will allow me back immediately. Raila has called me a barking dog yet I am here for swearing him in. And so, I, Miguna Miguna, hereby declare that Kenyans who are committed to freedom and the rule of law should vote for William Ruto on August 9,” he declared.

Mr Miguna has been on the warpath with the former Prime Minister since his deportation in 2018, accusing him of abandoning him at his hour of need and allegedly presenting a “fake picture to Kenyans that he is a statesman”.

He has often poked holes in the unity deal between Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta.