Ruto is a threat to democracy, Raila says

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga yesterday stepped up his onslaught against President William Ruto’s administration, outlining six key areas for pushback against the Kenya Kwanza government.

Mr Odinga said the country was in serious trouble and Kenyans must wake up to the “sad state of affairs”.

The former prime Minister leader spoke when, together with other Azimio leaders including Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka and his Narc Kenya counterpart Martha Karua, they accompanied Jubilee officials to the party’s headquarters after obtaining court orders against the Registrar of Political Parties Office nod to the hostile takeover of by “rebels”.

Mr Odinga pointed out that the coalition will continue with its resistance against the Ruto government following what he termed the President’s war against multiparty democracy, deterioration of the living conditions, the crisis in the education system,non-adherence to the rule of law and constitutionalism, compromised justice system and unilateral constitution of the electoral body.

“There is an all-out push by the Kenya Kwanza regime to kill other parties, buy and co-opt members of Parliament into its ranks and intimidate and bully all those that resist the administration’s illegal, unconstitutional and anti-democratic manoeuvres,” Mr Odinga said.

To add insult to injury, the opposition chief noted, “the assault on our democracy is being financed by tax-payers' monies at a time Kenyans need that cash for life and death matters like hunger and education.

He cited the continued deterioration of the living conditions, noting that at no time in the country’s recent history have Kenyans lived through so much hunger, desperation, frustration and anger while the government “focuses on politics of survival and revenge”.

Education crisis

He added that children are dropping out of school or failing to take up places in Form One because of school fees. He claimed that the monies that went into subsidising secondary education and the cost of basic commodities were withdrawn by the Kenya Kwanza regime and are being channelled to buy political support and kill democracy.

“The rule of law and constitutionalism are under serious threat. We have seen the military being deployed in the north, without the authority of Parliament as prescribed in the Constitution,” he said.

The ODM leader also criticised the Director of Criminal Investigation and Director of Public Prosecution, accusing them of undermining justice.

Jubilee’s Jeremiah Kioni said there have been attempts to hijack and destroy the party.