Fatuma Dullo first casualty as Raila begins Azimio rebels purge

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga yesterday began a purge against rebels as he signalled the return of anti-electoral agency protests in an escalation of resistance against President William Ruto’s administration.

Yesterday, Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo (Jubilee Party) became the first casualty after she was removed from the Senate Minority Whip position and replaced by her deputy – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina (ODM).

Reports indicated that nominated MP Sabina Chege, who is serving as the National Assembly’s Deputy Minority Whip, and Kanu nominated senator Margaret Kamar, who sits in the Senate House Business Committee, are also targeted for removal as the fallout over a State House visit rocks the coalition.

The purge is set to be extended to other rebels.

The ODM leader yesterday hosted coalition senators at a Nairobi hotel where he said that the outfit needs committed members for its cause outside and inside Parliament and announced an onslaught against the rebels.

Following the Senate minority leadership changes yesterday, Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, who is also the ODM Secretary-General, will now be the Deputy Minority Whip.

Kwale Senator Steward Madzayo remains the Senate Minority Leader and his Kitui counterpart Enoch Wambua the deputy.

Ms Dullo was among the Jubilee legislators who met with the President at State House Nairobi without the consent of the Azimio leadership.

“We don’t regret going to State House, we will walk in there even right now if we want because we are a democracy. Sometimes we have to look at the people who elected us not the matters of political parties,” said Ms Dullo yesterday.

She told off the coalition for removing her from her post, saying: “I don’t care, but the rule of law must be applied.”

Ms Chege who is also a target for ouster yesterday dared the coalition to de-whip her.

“With the new development, I have become a target. But I want to tell them that I’m a fighter and I’m not afraid,” she said at the Jubilee headquarters where she accompanied other party legislators to take over the offices following the suspension of former Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni as party Secretary-General.

East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega, who was named acting Secretary-General, and Eldas MP Adan Keynan who took over from Mr David Murathe as acting vice-chairman, yesterday said they were the bonafide party officials after the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu recognised them in a letter on Tuesday.

Jubilee leaders take a picture with President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at State House on February 8, 2023. Photo credit: Courtesy | PSC

“We will make sure we do a proper audit of all activities, before, during and after elections,” said Mr Kega.

Mr Keynan said they want Jubilee to be recognised as an independent party.

“It’s not wishful thinking. We will start a process ... of exiting that marriage which has not been working for us,” he declared.

Yesterday, Ms Nderitu sided with the Kega-led team, informing Mr Kioni in a letter that his removal was valid and the meeting to oust him was properly constituted.

Mr Odinga, who is said to be keen on effecting changes in both Houses to reward loyalists keen on his resistance cause, said: “We want to be very focused and have asked our team to continue representing Azimio effectively in the House as it stands for the defence of the people of Kenya.”

Ruto onslaught

The changes come amid an onslaught by President Ruto to win to his side opposition legislators. The President holds that it is inevitable for leaders to work together, noting that the people who elected them are the same people who elected him and his team into office.

“You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members and we will treat you as such," the President told the Jubilee MPs during the State House visit last Week.

Mr Odinga however, insisted that Azimio will only work with members who are committed to its course, insisting that they will continue with direct engagement of the people to ensure electoral justice is realised.

Mr Odinga also appears to have stepped up pressure on the Kenya Kwanza government after announcing protests outside the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices.

In what could mark the return of the “tear gas Mondays” that preceded the March 2018 handshake, Mr Odinga said the coalition will stage national prayers outside IEBC offices as a continuation of opposition rallies.

“We must defend electoral justice in our country and this is what we have told our MPs to do and will continue to urge Kenyans to wake up and defend their rights. This will not go away and this is a right which nobody can take away,” Mr Odinga said.

The ODM leader said that they had shown beyond reasonable doubt that the August 9, 2022 elections were rigged in favour of President Ruto.