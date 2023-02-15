President Ruto: Church to be at centre of governance 

President William Ruto has told the church that it will be at the centre of the nation’s affairs.

The Head of State said that he was happy that the church has rediscovered its place in the governance of the country.

“I was worried that church leaders had been cowed after being told that the church does not matter and when the word of God was mocked by those trusting in the deep state, but today I am happy that the church has come back to the centre of politics,” he said.

Prosper

He also expressed optimism that with God at the fore, Kenya will prosper.

The President said that things were starting to look up for the nation, more so financially.

“We can now go to any international financial system and ask on behalf of Kenya and the doors are open for us. Locally the doors in the financial system had been limited, but today we are getting from those financial markets more than we need,” said President Ruto

The Head of State was speaking at Nyayo stadium where he led Kenyans in praying for rain and his administration’s plans.

He said his government had started distributing seedlings and fertilisers as they await God’s fulfilment of rain providence.

President Ruto also asserted his government’s commitment to driving the country towards financial autonomy.

“We had accumulated too much reckless debt but I want to say with a lot of humility that we will pay our debts and make this country debt free because we want to leave an inheritance for our children,” he said.

“We decided to pass a law in 2014 to build a strong foundation for saving, but that law has been from one court to another. Last week, the court made a final determination and today we have opened the door to savings in our nation,” he said in reference to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) law.

He noted that the law now guarantees that every citizen will save 6 per cent and every employer will match the employee’s savings. The savings, he said, would help create a future for the generations to come.

Illegally acquired assets

The President also hinted at embarking on recovering illegally acquired assets.

“The wealth of sinners is stored up for the righteous. We are not only going to work hard but we know where to get the extras,” he said.

At the same time, he downplayed concerns from a section of church leaders that anti-government rallies led by opposition Raila Odinga would cause a rise in political temperatures across the country.