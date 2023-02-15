Raila Odinga tells off State over raid at Fred Matiang'i home

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of turning the country into a police State following Wednesday afternoon's raid of former Interior CS Fred Matiang'I's home by DCI detectives.

The former Prime Minister who arrived at the home after receiving information that the home had been raided, termed the move as unlawful arguing that the police were acting without a court order.

He said the police forcefully entered the home and damaged property while confiscating the CCTV footage from the house.

"They also arrested two workers and confiscated their phibes," said Mr Odinga.

Dr Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari said detectives gained access to the home by breaking the front gate after which they confiscated his cctv and left with it.

"The DCI has acted illegally in enforcing the break in, if not, he should provide evidence of the order. More than seven cars were captured by onlookers gaining access to the home, this time they cannot deny it we have video evidence of that," explained the lawyer.

He added that some were here in their blue uniform and were armed.

"We cannot tell what they are after and we therefore maintain that what has happened is illegal unless they produce a court order to that effect," he added.

Dr Matiang'i's woes begun last week when there were allegations claims that officers had surrounded his home seeking to arrest him; laimslegations that the security agencies led by his successor Kithire Kindiki denied.

DCI Mohamed Amin however confirmed the raid on Wednesday in a statement saying they had obtained a search order to obtain the CCTV footage from the residence.

"This afternoon our officers obtained a search order to obtain CCTV recordings from the home of the former interior Cabinet Secretary to establish the facts surrounding the alleged raid. Upon completing our investigation we will take action if any officers from any security agency were involved in any unauthorised activities or if any false information was knowingly disseminated by anyone to the public," the statement read in part.

Dr Matiang'i's lawyers insist that the police made three attempts to obtain the search warrant in vain and thus the raid was an illegality.

Mr Odinga said that at the time of the raid, Dr Matiang'i was not at home.

"Dr Matiang'I is being treated like a criminal, last time they denied coming here. They are trying to manufacture evidence to punish someone who has given service to this country," Mr Odinga said.