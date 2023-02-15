Police raid Fred Matiang'i Karen home

Police have raided former interior CS Fred Matiang'i Karen home moments after DCI boss Amin Mohamed said they had a search order to obtain CCTV recordings.

The entry to the home of former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i after police officers attempted to gain entry. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu I Nation Media group

The DCI says it has a search order to obtain CCTV recordings from the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to establish facts surrounding alleged police raid last Thursday.

"Upon completing our investigation, we will take action if any officers from any security agency were involved in any unauthorized activities, or if any false information was knowingly disseminated by anyone to the public," DCI says in a statement.

It says it is committed to conducting impartial investigations and upholding the rule of law.