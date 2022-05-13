Running mate hopefuls: This is what we’ll do if not picked

All eyes are on Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flagbearer Raila Odinga ahead of the Monday deadline by the electoral commission to name their running mates.

As the clock ticks towards the deadline, both Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga are making final touches on their choices. The DP has, however, said choosing his deputy is not among the issues giving him sleepless nights.

For Mr Odinga, the panel formed to conduct suitability interviews on his running mate yesterday said it had submitted three names, in order of suitability, for him to choose. The panel chairperson, Dr Noah Wekesa, said Mr Odinga would be the one to make the names public and appoint one as his running mate.

What would the hopefuls do if they were not picked as running mates?

Martha Karua, Narc Kenya boss

I know Raila is a performer and he will implement all the Azimio pledges.

I am in Azimio to stay and I’m here without any conditions. Because I did not join Azimio just for the sake of it. I joined after proper evaluation of the available options.

I joined because I understand the Azimio leader as a performer.

I know his heart cries for Kenyans and the rights of every Kenyan.

I know that even when he feels hurt, he makes a decision based on the feelings of Kenyans.

Peter Kenneth, former Gatanga MP

I am confident that I will be picked as Mr Odinga’s running mate, but in the unlikely event that I’m not chosen, I will stay in Azimio and support whoever is selected.

I have walked a long way with the candidate for the last three years and my support for Raila is passionate.

Kalonzo Musyoka – Wiper party leader

Earlier interview: I made a personal decision to appear before the panel and we had a fruitful conversation, not an interview.

I realised we didn't want to give anybody an excuse to say I did not turn up for the interview.

Yesterday, he did not answer our calls nor reply to our text messages.

Peter Munya – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary

I am confident I will emerge as the running mate of our Azimio candidate.

Even if I don’t get nominated, I don’t think I am in the team that wants to bring down the house.

That you want to get a position and if you don’t get it you want to demolish the house so that nobody gets it ... I don’t think that is a winning spirit.

Kenya will not end in this coming election. And so nobody should engage in blackmail to get this position.

The intention is to get a deputy candidate who will be able to complement the Azimio presidential candidate so that we can win together and serve Kenyans.

Sabina Chege – Murang’a Woman Rep

I am confident that I will be considered for the position.

I bring in the energy because I am a young person and as a female, my candidature addresses the gender question.

However, I will still remain a member of Azimio and campaign for the presidential candidate even if I’m not considered, but I’m honoured to have been shortlisted by my party – Jubilee.

Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga Governor

For the avoidance of doubt, I am running for governor of Kirinyaga County.

I have always said that it is an honour to be considered for the running mate position, which I believe I am qualified for.

However, if I am not selected, I would continue to run for governor and continue to support HE William Ruto, the DP (running mate) designate and the UDA team 110 percent so we can together form the next government.

Justin Muturi – National Assembly Speaker

Earlier: I believe I have what it takes to be DP Ruto’s number two. In Latin they call it numero dos. I am qualified and possess the required experience to be his deputy.

Yesterday, he said: The decision on who to be a running mate is the province of the candidate. Let's not introduce other sideshows to it.

Prof Kithure Kindiki – Tharaka Nithi Senator

Earlier interview: We are still consulting within UDA and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on my role in William Ruto's administration.

I am available to offer my services to my Country in any position subject to the consensus of the people of Tharaka Nithi and party members of the UDA.

Rigathi Gachagua – Mathira MP

William Ruto has never asked me to be his running mate and I have also never asked him to consider me.

What I hear is what people are saying and there is no problem and you are quite happy when people wish you well.

Whoever Ruto chooses as running mate will get my 100 percent support the way I have been supporting William Ruto.

We believe in team work and we are giving him leeway and discretion to pick somebody he thinks they gel well with.

Somebody (with whom) they’ve got good chemistry and above all, somebody acceptable to the population that will give him votes.

Musalia Mudavadi – Amani National Congress party leader.

