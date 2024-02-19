Rigathi Gachagua

Rigathi Gachagua, Ndindi Nyoro battle for supremacy divides Mt Kenya

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua shakes hands with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during a fundraiser in Kigumo, Murang’a County on February 10, 2024.

Photo credit: DPCS

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some Mt Kenya politicians have declared Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as fit to be President Ruto’s running mate in 2027 in place of DP Rigathi Gachagua.
  • In Mr Nyoro’s backyard, interviews with locals reveal a mixed bag of feelings on the unfolding events.
  • The political upheavals in Mt Kenya evokes memories of the aftermath of the death of Jomo Kenyatta in 1978. Jomo’s death threw the region into political turmoil after Moi became President.

