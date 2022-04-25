Reprieve for Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter in UDA polls dispute

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has received a temporary reprieve after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal stopped United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) from submitting Mr Bernard Kitur’s name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as the party nominee for the August polls until a petition is heard and determined on Wednesday.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter had filed a petition after his nomination in the UDA primaries was nullified and his certificate withdrawn.

Mr Keter, who garnered 10,273 votes against Mr Kitur 7,468 votes, was declared winner. His nomination was later nullified by the UDA Elections Disputes Tribunal.

But in a petition filed through Saluny Advocates Mr Keter said the party’s Elections Disputes Tribunal erred in fact and in law by overturning his victory.

100 stations

“The votes that I garnered were not in dispute, save for three polling stations out of 100 stations. Even if Mr Kitur won in all the three disputed stations, I would still have won,” said Mr Keter through advocate Edwin Saluny.

Mr Keter said the UDA tribunal also erred by holding that his agents and representatives forcefully stormed various polling stations and physically assaulted Mr Kitur’s agents and locked them out of the polling stations.

“There was ballot stuffing and delays in transmission (of results) as well as disregarding the will of the people of Nandi Hills constituency,” said Mr Saluny.

While issuing orders, the Political Parties Tribunal said that the matter will be heard on Wednesday at 9 am and directed that UDA party and Mr Kitur be served with the orders by close of business tomorrow.

“That a stay is hereby granted in terms of prayer 3 of the Notice of motion. That UDA and party National Election Board be restrained from submitting the name of Mr Kitur as the party nominee for position of MP in Nandi Hills constituency in the forthcoming general elections,” reads the order issued at Milimani Law courts.

Victory overturned

Mr Keter has been entangled in a circus with the UDA party after his victory in the party primaries was overturned.

“There was nothing like a tribunal. It was just a rubber stamp to perpetuate an injustice and subvert the will of Nandi Hills constituents but I am warning them of a humiliating defeat in the general election because I will defend my seat as an independent candidate. My denial of the certificate was not a coincidence,” he said on Saturday.

He also hinted at vying as an independent candidate after his victory was declared null and void saying he would resign as a UDA member.