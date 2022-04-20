Reject Alfred Keter, Ruto allies tell voters ahead of Nandi Hills UDA primaries

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have intensified campaigns to oust incumbent Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter.

They have urged United Democratic Alliance supporters to reject the vocal MP in Tuesday’s UDA primaries in the constituency.

The deputy president's allies spoke at the burial of Nandi Hills parliamentary aspirant Wesley Kogo, who died in a road accident in Kangemi, Nairobi, last week.

Mr Keter joined the DP Ruto-led UDA party on March 2. The lawmaker, who was seen to be opposing the deputy president, availed himself at the UDA party offices in Nairobi to seek clearance to participate in the party primaries.

Led by Governor Stephen Sang who clinched the UDA ticket to defend his seat, Senator Samson Cherargei and MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Caleb Kositany (Soy), and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, the leaders told Nandi Hills voters to elect an MP who will not betray the Kalenjin community and one who backs the deputy president’s bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August General Election.

Mr Keter, whom the politicians described as a burden to voters, had suffered due to his confrontational style of leadership. He did not attend the burial.

The politicians said that anyone undermining Dr Ruto in the Rift Valley should not be given a chance to sit in an elective office.

They singled out Mr Keter whom they declared was not welcome to the UDA party since he was in the Azimio la Umoja-OKA party. They urged the electorate to pick a leader who will work with the DP.

The politicians also blamed Mr Keter for what they termed as poor development in Nandi Hills. They claimed that the MP had spent all his energy attacking and undermining Dr Ruto instead of attending to his constituents.

Said Mr Sudi: “I want to laud voters in Nandi for rejecting and voting out leaders who were not seriously committed to campaigning for Dr Ruto in Nandi.

Governor Sang and Mr Cherargei said Nandi County will remain united and rally behind the DP ahead of the August 9 polls.

Other aspirants for the Nandi Hills parliamentary seat are Mr Robert Chepkwony, Irene Chemutai and Bernard Kitur. The aspirants last week rejected calls by Mr Sudi and other leaders to support Mr Kitur.

On Sunday, Mr Chepkwony and Irene Chemutai declared they were still in the race, arguing that they stood a better chance of being elected the next Nandi Hills MP.