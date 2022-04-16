Nandi governor, senator secure UDA tickets

Nandi governor and senator successfully clinched UDA tickets to defend their seats in the August 9 polls.

Governor Stephen Sang, who is serving his first term, got 100,490 votes against his closest opponent Allan Kosgey who garnered 48,845 votes.

The county boss also ended the political ambitions of his predecessor Cleophas Lagat who was trying to make a comeback and had teamed up with Nandi County Assembly Speaker Joshua Kiptoo in what had been termed as ‘Nandi Kwanza Alliance.'

Antipas Tirop, who is a contender for the county's top seat, rejected the results saying voting was not free, fair and credible.

"The unfortunate reality is that the nominations were marred with voter bribery and predetermined outcome," Mr Tirop said.

"We promise all our supporters that we will be back soon with a 'tsunami and earthquake' coalition."

He added: "To the competitors who have robbed Nandi people of their victory, let's meet at the ballot on August 9."

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei garnered100,003 votes against Emgwen MP Alex Kosgey's 36,057.

At the same time, only one elected MP survived the long knife of nominations after four lawmakers lost in the UDA party primaries in Kericho.

Cornelius Serem (Aldai), Dr Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Vincent Tuwei (Mosop) lost in the polls.

Mr Serem, who is serving the second term, lost to former Chief of Staff in the Office of Deputy President William Ruto Ms Maryanne Kitany.

Ms Kitany by garnered 16,597 votes against Mr Serem's 13,878 votes.

Mr Tuwei lost to newcomer Abraham Kirwa who got 12,986 votes against 8,751 votes of the incumbent.

In Chesumei, the first-term MP Dr Kogo was outsmarted by his 2017 rival Paul Pyego alias Polo in another fiercest race.

Mr Polo garnered 21,370 votes against 12,980 votes of the incumbent.