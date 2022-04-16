Kericho: Charles Keter loses UDA nomination to newcomer

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has lost UDA nomination to contest for the gubernatorial seat.

Mr Keter was defeated by a political greenhorn Dr Erick Mutai.

Dr Mutai, a university lecturer in Embu, secured 126,036 votes while Mr Keter came second with 70,342 votes.

Following his win, Dr Mutai said, "This win is for the people of Kericho from all walks of life and I wish to assure them that we will not disappoint them. We are looking forward to delivering in the August 9 General Election."