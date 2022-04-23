Blow to Alfred Keter as UDA nullifies win

The woes of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter are far from over after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee nullified his victory in the party primaries citing malpractices.

In a verdict delivered on Friday by Collins Kiprono, Mary Mungai and Jadrian Kamotho Njenga says that Mr Keter main challenger Bernard Kitur had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the nominations which took place on Tuesday were marred by irregularities and illegalities which negatively impacted the outcome of the entire exercise.

"A declaration be and is hereby issued that the decision of the returning officer declaring the first respondent (Mr Keter) as the presumptive nominee for the position of Member of Parliament, Nandi Hills Constituency, is null and void," reads the ruling.