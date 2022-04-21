Alfred Keter’s shock win an inspiration for ‘rebels’ in Rift Valley

Rift Valley “rebels”will draw inspiration from the improbable victory of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries to down allies of Deputy President William Ruto in the August 9 elections.

The legislator overcame a well-oiled campaign mounted by Dr Ruto’s close allies led by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Caleb Kositany (Soy) to claim the UDA ticket.

Mr Keter garnered 10,273 votes against his closest opponent, Mr Bernard Kitur, who got 7,468. Mr Robert Chepkwony had 2,513 votes, Ms Irene Chemutai got 388, Mr George Tarus had 425, while Mr Abraham Limo only managed 540.

The MP had fallen afoul of the UDA inner circle and was not the preferred candidate for the party, though he held on doggedly and fought from within to the astonishment of the DP’s trusted strategists. The outspoken legislator had opposed Dr Ruto since the 2017 General Election and only joined UDA on March 2. He had widely been criticised by the DP’s close allies as a politician who had “betrayed his community”.

The party had fronted Mr Wesley Kibet Kogo, 30, for the seat but he died in a grisly road accident in Nairobi on April 7, just days to the primaries. This changed the landscape and shifted the advantage back to Mr Keter.

Campaigning for Kogo, Mr Sang and Mr Sudi said Mr Keter had betrayed Dr Ruto by siding with President Kenyatta after the bitter divorce that followed the ‘Handshake’ with Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

Kogo had reportedly received Sh1.6 million in contributions from residents who had wanted him to replace Mr Keter in the National Assembly.

“I promise the party that I will deliver this seat on August 9. To my colleagues in UDA, there’s no point of fighting each other. Let’s sell Dr Ruto’s candidacy in every part of the country,” said Mr Keter.

Other Rift Valley leaders who have defied the DP are Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu senator), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo-Marakwet governor), Prof John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot governor), MPs Joshua Kutuny (Cherang’any), Swarup Mishra (Kesses), Silas Tiren (Moiben) and Gender Chief Administrative Secretaries Linah Jebii.

The DP has urged his supporters to embrace a “six-piece voting pattern” to give him enough numbers in the two houses of Parliament and in the county assemblies.

“Vote for our MCAs, MPs, woman reps, governors and senators. Avoid those pursuing personal interests at the expense of the community,” said Dr Ruto.

Mr Kutuny, who is also the Jubilee deputy secretary-general, and Mr Tolgos will run on the ruling party’s tickets, while Dr Mishra and Mr Tiren will vie as independent candidates.

Prof Lonyangapuo has his own Kenya Union Party (KUP). The West Pokot UDA gubernatorial candidate is former Chief Administrative Secretary Simon Kachapin.

“Dr Ruto and his puppets came to West Pokot to insult me. Let campaigns start, he will know that I call the shots here. I’ll beat his project Kachapin. He calls people projects yet he has projects everywhere,” said Mr Lonyangapuo.

Mr Tolgos, who supports Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential hopeful Raila Odinga, criticised Dr Ruto’s “dictatorial style of leadership”. He’s now eyeing the senatorial seat, where he will square it out with Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

“The problem is that the DP does not want to accommodate other people’s ideas; he always wants to push his own ideas down people’s throats,” said the governor.

“Some of these people from our region claiming that Mr Odinga is not a good person supported him in 2007. What he was to do for our people in 2007 is the same thing he will do this year when elected since he has not changed,” he added.

In Bomet, Senator Christopher Lang’at and nominated MP Wilson Sossion have threatened to challenge the UDA candidate in the general election as independent candidates. “I am waiting for the party to declare me the winner in the nominations. Anything short of that [will be unacceptable],” said Dr Lang’at.

Mr Sossion said: “I have no confidence in the UDA primaries and I am not going to kneel before the party leadership that has imposed their business partners on the people. The results were cooked. Elections must be free, fair and credible. When I get pre-marked ballot papers in favour of my opponent, how do you expect me to accept the results?”

Mr Kutuny recently said that the DP’s camp has realised that the ground has become slippery and that’s why they have “embarked on dirty politics of smearing and mudslinging” those not dancing to their tune.