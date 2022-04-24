Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter goes independent, dares UDA to a duel in August polls

Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter will defend his seat as an independent candidate after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nullified his victory in the Tuesday party primaries, citing malpractices.

Mr Keter, in an interview with Nation.Africa, dared the UDA party to a duel in the August General Election for the Nandi Hills seat, revealing that he will be resigning from UDA tomorrow.

A ruling delivered on Friday by UDA tribunal judges Collins Kiprono, Mary Mungai and Jadrian Kamotho Njenga stated that Mr Bernard Kitur, who had challenged the legislator’s win, had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the Nandi Hills nominations which took place on Tuesday were marred with irregularities and illegalities, which negatively impacted the outcome of the entire exercise.

“A declaration is hereby issued that the decision of the returning officer declaring the first respondent- Mr Keter- as the presumptive nominee for the position of Member of Parliament, Nandi Hills Constituency, is null and void,” read the ruling.

But Mr Keter, responding to the verdict on Sunday for the first time since it was delivered, said the cancellation of his win was never a coincidence.

“There was nothing like a tribunal. It was just a rubber stamp to perpetuate an injustice and subvert the will of Nandi Hills constituents. But I am warning them of a humiliating defeat in the General Election because I will defend my seat as an independent candidate. My denial of the certificate was not a coincidence,” he said.