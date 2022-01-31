Raila warns corrupt leaders

ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday warned corrupt leaders that their days are numbered as he declared fighting graft will be a priority, if he becomes president.

He said this as he defended his ambitious Sh150 billion social welfare plan, saying, it will be funded by money recovered from war on corruption.

Speaking during a series of public rallies in Dagoretti North and South on Sunday, the former Prime Minister vowed to spare no corrupt individuals as he seeks to build a new Kenya. He also urged Kenyans to come out and register as voters.

Announcing the beginning of the journey to the third liberation of the country, Mr Odinga said he will renew efforts to fight poverty, diseases and illiteracy—major problems that continue to plague the country more than five decades after independence.

Mr Odinga said no one else is better placed [than him] to stamp out corruption in the country as his opponents have a long history of corrupt dealings and therefore cannot be trusted to safeguard public money.

He vowed to seal all loopholes used by corrupt leaders to plunder public coffers in efforts to build a financial war chest that will ensure decent living for all.

“I’ve worked in the government before and I know the loopholes they use to steal your money. I’ll block all of them,” Mr Odinga said.

He was accompanied by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Beatrice Elachi, MPs Otiende Amollo, Babu Owino, George Aladwa, Tim Wanyonyi and a host of Nairobi MCAs.

Mr Odinga termed the new partnership of Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula a “grouping of thieves” and urged voters to send them home in August.

“They say birds of the same feather flock together and you can now see they have regrouped. Are these the same people you want to elect to bring you development? Their home should be Kamiti,” said the former premier.

“They steal money then come back with the same in sacks, giving out handouts and in harambees. I’ll declare total war on corruption once I take over. Corruption will be my number one enemy,” he added.

Defending his social welfare plan, he said there’s enough money in the government to fund such a plan.

According to the plan, at least Sh12 billion will be spent every month to reach about eight million poor Kenyans, with each family getting Sh6,000.

Decent jobs

“We want to see our youth getting decent jobs and not pushing wheelbarrows. Those intending to do business will get special loans while special category women like single mothers will get support from the government,” he said.

Mr Odinga said he will see to it that every Kenyan has access to healthcare and every child has access to education, no matter their social background.

Mr Oparanya said the Western region is firmly behind Mr Odinga and that Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula went to the DP alone, sentiments that were echoed by other Luhya leaders.