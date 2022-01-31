ODM leader Raila Odinga

ODM party leader Raila Odinga. Fringe parties in his Nyanza backyard prepare to field candidates in various seats instead of joining his orange outfit.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Raila’s headache in Nyanza as fringe parties threaten to ruin his show

By  Rushdie Oudia  &  George Odiwuor

ODM leader Raila Odinga is facing a fresh hurdle in his Nyanza backyard as fringe parties prepare to field candidates in various seats instead of joining the orange outfit as he would have preferred.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.