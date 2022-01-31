Ruto is not ‘automatic’ candidate for Kenya Kwanza, says Mudavadi

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has said Kenya Kwanza Alliance is yet to pick its flag-bearer for the August 9 General Election, ruling out claims that Deputy President William Ruto will be the coalition’s presidential candidate.

Speaking after a Sunday service at St Faith Parish ACK in Rongai, the former vice president said their immediate task is to unite Kenyans and ensure the country is peaceful.

The alliance brings together ANC, Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford-Kenya.

“We shall eventually name the candidate who will fly the Kenya Kwanza Alliance flag in the elections. Our priority right now is to unite Kenyans and ensure we have a peaceful election,” said Mr Mudavadi.

ANC Secretary-General Simon Gikuru, however, told the Nation that they were hopeful that the DP would step back and rally behind Mr Mudavadi, the same way ODM leader Raila Odinga supported Mr Mwai Kibaki in the 2002 General Election.

“This is work in progress and we are in negotiations. ANC will be pushing for Mudavadi to fly the presidential flag. We will try to convince our partners to support us. That’s what we are going to table,” he said.

Mr Gikuru said they were looking forward to a “Musalia Tosha” moment from Dr Ruto, who as per the law, cannot deputise the ANC leader since he will have served his mandatory two terms as Deputy President.

“He (DP) can also say Musalia Tosha; there is nothing wrong with that. For the love of the nation, and we know the DP loves this country, we shall convince him that Kenya will be safer in our coalition when MM is the candidate. We are certain he will not turn this down,” he said.

“We believe he is a nationalist. He’s not a selfish person and he was clear at Bomas of Kenya that in every arrangement we have, the nation comes first,” he added.

Dr Ruto's allies, however, said whereas they were not privy to the details of the agreement of the three principals, Dr Ruto, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula, it was important to have the most popular candidate fly the KKA flag in the elections.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali said from various opinion polls, it was clear Dr Ruto remains the most popular candidate not only in KKA but among all the presidential contestants.

"The three party leaders should now agree and give us the way forward. In any case this is what spoilt their relationship in OKA."

"But what's important is to work together and form the government so even if they will bring forth a running mate outside the three, a person they feel will be better placed to guarantee us victory then let that be," said Mr Washiali.

Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok dismissed the push for a "Mudavadi Tosha" as media propaganda. South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro said they were looking forward to DP Ruto's candidature.

"We have three equal partners in Kenya Kwanza alliance, all working towards economic recovery mechanism."

"We are okay with the formula to choose one of them to lead us but as a UDA member though, I pray that they propose William Ruto. But even if they opt otherwise, we will be there to support them," Mr Osoro said.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech said he was not privy to the discussions and details of the engagement by the three principals "but what I am certain is that for the Kenya Kwanza team, the interest of the Kenyan people comes first."

Mr Mudavadi said his decision to team up with Dr Ruto was well thought-out and followed wide consultations within his party.

He noted that Dr Ruto’s ideals for the economy are in tandem with his ideologies. ANC political pillars revolve around the economy. If elected, his administration would renegotiate and reschedule public debts, he said.

Under the ‘Uchumi Bora, Pesa Mfukoni’ slogan, ANC has synchronised its message with UDA’s bottom-up economic model. The DP’s party seeks to empower the poor through interest-free loans and grants for businesses.

Mr Mudavadi said he joined Ruto after the realisation that One Kenya Alliance was a government project meant to stall his ambitions. Other OKA principals were Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper party, Gideon Moi of Kanu and Mr Wetang’ula.

“OKA was a project, just like Azimio. These projects will stall. Kenyans should reject them,” he said.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance has held rallies in Nakuru, Bungoma, Kakamega and Kirinyaga counties.