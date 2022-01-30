Team formed to strike UDA, ANC and Ford-K coalition deal

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (left) chats with Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale during a political rally to drum up support for the Kenya Kwanza coalition at Thiba grounds in Kirinyaga County on January 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

Deputy President William Ruto and his new-found partners Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula have formed teams to thrash out a coalition agreement that should be ready by the April 9 deadline for registration with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

