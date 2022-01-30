You failed your home turf, Ruto tells Uhuru Kenyatta

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders yesterday accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of attempting to impose ODM leader Raila Odinga on Kenyans, as they rallied the president's backyard against him.

They further accused the Head of State of abandoning Mount Kenya, his home turf as the residents continued suffering.

In a bare-knuckle attack on Mr Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula warned that the president's support for Mr Odinga would be an exercise in futility.

Speaking during their second joint campaign rally at Thiba playground in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, the leaders insisted that Odinga was President Kenyatta's project, which Kenyans must reject.

The leaders said they were aware that the President would be touring the country to drum up support for the Azimio la Umoja movement, but they noted he would not succeed.

"The president should be told the Odinga project is impossible. Raila destroyed Jubilee and sabotaged the Big Four Agenda. His track record is highly destructive. Since the handshake, many things have gone wrong. We have gone at a loss as a country because of Raila’s interference with the running of the government,”said Dr Ruto.

He further took a swipe at President Kenyatta for assenting to the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill 2021, terming it a special legislation to fix Mr Odinga’s political mischief on coalition partners.

The President assented to the Bill on Thursday after it was passed by the Senate on Wednesday.

“The President has signed into law a bill specially designed to prevent ‘Kitendawili’ from being deceitful against his partners. He has deceived so many people that a law had to be made to cure his deceit. If he is so deceitful when dealing with other leaders, how will he treat the mwananchi?” Mr Ruto said.

The DP said his main rival should be prepared to accept the results after the August 9 election.

“Instead of legislating on the economy, job creation and agriculture, parliament worked into the night so that one person’s deceit is managed. Why do we have to make a law to bar one person from cheating others? He should just go home. We urge him not to organise demonstrations,” he said.

The DP vowed to revive the Big Four Agenda and have Sh100 billion allocated for creation of jobs for the youths once he takes over the government. Mr Mudavadi expressed confidence that their partnership will defeat Azimio la Umoja.

“We want to win round one of the elections because a run off is too expensive for Kenyans. The country is broke and Kenyans are struggling to survive.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki said even if Odinga clings on President Kenyatta’s coat, he will not win the elections.