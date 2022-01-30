Hussein Mohamed

Hussein Mohamed. He is the newly appointed Director of Communication at the William Ruto Campaign Secretariat.

Hussein Mohamed: Why I joined William Ruto’s polls team

By  Hilary Kimuyu

In 2009, broadcast journalist Hussein Mohamed was sent to interview William Ruto, then the minister for Agriculture. The two struck a rapport instantly and from then on a strong bond started that gave the journalist accesses, mainly through prime-time television interviews, to the politician who would later rise to be Deputy President.

