Sifuna: Azimio to sweep city seats, Mudavadi adds no value to Ruto

By  Collins Omulo  &  Amina Wako

  • Straight-shooting ODM secretary general says Nairobi needs no cowardly leadership.
  • He says that he is best placed to promote Nairobi County's interests in the Senate.


 

Kenya’s political scene has since the turn of the year experienced high-octane political activities, with the biggest of all being Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Ford Kenya inking a deal to work with DP William Ruto’s UDA.

