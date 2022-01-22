Moses Wetang’ula

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula during the interview at his Karen home, Nairobi, on January 20, 2022.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Wetang’ula: Why I fell out with Odinga and chances of joining Ruto

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ford Kenya party leader says there is no mistrust among the principals of the One Kenya Alliance.

  • Senator says Raila and his team humiliated him by hounding out of the minority seat in the Senate.

Bungoma Senator Moses Masika Wetang’ula is in the eye of the One Kenya Alliance storm as the outfit faces an internal revolt and poaching of its members by the deputy president’s UDA and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

