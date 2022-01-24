TV journalist Hussein Mohamed joins DP Ruto's campaign team

By  Wangu Kanuri

Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Njagua aka Jaguar has also joined the DP's camp.

The latest developments come just a day after the DP sealed a political deal with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Deputy President William Ruto has appointed former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohammed the Head of Communications in his campaign team.

