TV journalist Hussein Mohamed joins DP Ruto's campaign team

Deputy President William Ruto has appointed former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohammed the Head of Communications in his campaign team.

The DP announced Hussein's appointment on Monday evening on his Twitter handle. Hussein's appointment comes more than two years after he quit the Royal Media Service (RMS)-owned station.

Prior to this appointment, Hussein has been working as a consultant in a project funded by the US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

In December 2019, the award winning journalist was conferred with the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear MBS award by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Meanwhile, Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Njagua aka Jaguar has also joined the DP's camp.

The latest developments come just a day after the Deputy President sealed a political deal with Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi.