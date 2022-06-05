Raila’s big day

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga is set to present his nomination papers to the electoral commission today for registration as a candidate before a series of political activities that will culminate into major rallies in Nakuru County.

Mr Odinga, together with his running mate Martha Karua, have joined faithful at the All-Saints Cathedral for a church service before proceeding to the Bomas of Kenya where they will present their nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Azimio La Umoja presidential flag-bearer Rt Hon Raila Odinga will present his nomination papers to the IEBC at 10 am after the Church function," said Mr Odinga's Presidential Campaign Secretariat press secretary Dennis Onsarigo.

He disclosed that from Bomas, Mr Odinga will lead the Azimio brigade to Undugu grounds in Lang'ata constituency for a rally at noon.

“He will then proceed to Nakuru County for roadside rallies starting at 2pm and a major rally at Mazembe Grounds, Bondeni Ziwani at 4pm,” Mr Onsarigo said.