State House race: IEBC clears William Ruto

The electoral commission on Saturday officially cleared Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua to run for the presidency in the August polls.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said Dr Ruto met all the requirements set by the commission.

"I am delighted to receive the certificate that will allow Kenya Kwanza to participate in this year's election.

"Kenya Kwanza has confidence in IEBC that it is up to the task and I commit that my team will work with you diligently so we can have a credible, free, fair and verifiable general elections," Ruto said.

At the same time, the DP announced that Kenya Kwanza has appointed Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as its chief agent.

Prof Kindiki will be assisted by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.

Deputy President William Ruto posses with the certificated given to him by the electoral commission on June 3, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group