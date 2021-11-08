William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during a meeting with politicians allied to United Democratic Alliance at his Karen residence on August 5, 2021.

| Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Raila Odinga’s 2017 poll demons now haunt William Ruto

logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • UDA wants CSs Matiang’i and Mucheru removed from team planning for a free, fair and transparent election.
  • In his pleadings in 2017, Mr Odinga cited what he termed “improper conduct” of President Kenyatta and four Cabinet Secretaries.

The complaint by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) accusing CSs Fred Matiangi and Joe Mucheru of engaging in campaigns and the subsequent reply from the electoral commission has rekindled the legal arguments that played out in the Supreme Court in the first 2017 presidential petition.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.