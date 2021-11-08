Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i and Joe Mucheru

Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (left) and Joe Mucheru. 

|

DP Ruto plots removal of CSs Matiang’i, Mucheru

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • United Democratic Party leaders has accused the two highly influential ministers of biased views.
  • UDA argues that the duo cannot be trusted to discharge their duties impartially.

Close allies of Deputy President William Ruto have threatened legal action to force the removal from office of ministers who support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

