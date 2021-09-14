ICT CS Mucheru hits out at Ruto’s wheelbarrow narrative

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru addressing Isiolo residents on September 14, 2021. He hit out at DP Ruto for offering the youth analogue solutions through his wheelbarrow narrative.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru on Tuesday told the youth to reject the wheelbarrow narrative being fronted by Deputy President William Ruto in his campaigns for the presidency.

