Fred Matiang'i and Raila Odinga
Politics

Prime

Matiang’i was to be compromise candidate in 2022, Raila reveals

By  Ruth Mbula

ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday revealed details of a pact with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i that would have paved the way for the CS to become a compromise presidential candidate.

