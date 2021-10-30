UDA calls for sacking of Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang'i, Joe Mucheru

Fred Matiangi

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i (left) and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

The United Democratic Alliance party has called for the sacking of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru. The party that is linked to Deputy President William Ruto also wants the two removed from the multi-agency team that is planning for next year’s elections.

