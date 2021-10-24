Eight arrested over attack on William Ruto convoy in Busia

Fred Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has condemned the stoning of the Deputy President motorcade on Saturday, revealing that eight suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident.

