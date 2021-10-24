Eight arrested over attack on William Ruto convoy in Busia

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has condemned the stoning of the Deputy President motorcade on Saturday, revealing that eight suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Speaking in Ol Kalou Town, where he joined his colleagues Sicily Kariuki (Water), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia (Sports) and Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, in a church service, Dr Matiang’i said the government will not tolerate political intolerance as the country heads to the 2022 General Election.

“The government will adopt zero tolerance on anyone disrupting political gatherings because all politicians are free to visit any place in the country. We have arrested eight suspects in connection with the Saturday incident and police are still hunting for more. I urge security agents to act fairly and demonstrate neutrality when handling political gatherings,” stated Dr Matiang’i.

DP Ruto’s motorcade was pelted with stones during his tour of Busia town.

Political hooliganism

The CS directed the police to be firm when handling political hooliganism warning them against taking political sides.

“We are approaching a season where people get excited and we are going to do all we can to have a free, fair, and peaceful election. Different opinions aren't enough reason for intolerance. No one will be spared including elected leaders involved in planning the chaos.We shall be decisive and firm in political hooliganism,” added the CS.

The CS has ordered the Busia County Commissioner to work closely with the police to identify organisers and perpetrators of the disruption of DP Ruto’s rally on Saturday, for immediate action.

“All organisers and perpetrators of Saturday's disruption of DP Ruto’s rally in Busia should be charged in court as soon as possible,” added the CS.

At the same time Dr Matiang’i threatened to invoke the public order act to shut down media houses, which he says are used by politicians to fuel tribalism and political intolerance,as the 2022 general election beckons.

“We have sent a warning to several community-based Radio and Television stations, I will not hesitate to invoke the public order act if need be. Some community radio stations and TV stations are headed to the redline; we will shut them down if they continue propagating hatred,” said the CS.

Dr Matiang’i also vowed to ensure that Huduma Card is successfully implemented so long as he remains in government.

He said he is facing the same battle he faced during the TV digital migration that has created thousands of jobs for the youth and content development.

Digital migration

“I faced the war of lifetime during the digital migration when some TV Stations threatened to switch off, I am facing the same challenge today, but I am implementing the President's Vision and we must do whatever it takes to make the huduma cards a reality. We are moving towards the digital world, we have achieved a direction towards digitalisation, we are headed where the world is heading,” said Mr Matiang’i.

He dismissed claims that the huduma card was open to abuse through access to personal data, adding the government already has all personal data for every individual in the country, and the same has not been abused or misused.

He said the number is a one-stop shop card, similar to the one used in the United States that has made life easier for the citizens. During the event, Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia used the forum to woo investors with free land to potential investors. He said that the county had set aside five acres of land to be issued to investors.

He thanked President Kenyatta for initiating development projects in Nyandarua County. Water CS Sicily Kariuki said the ongoing construction of the Sh840 million central government funded sewerage is 90 per cent complete.