Raila threatens a million-man march in Nairobi to defend Judiciary from Ruto attacks

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has threatened to lead a million-man march in Nairobi to defend the judiciary against wanton attacks by President William Ruto.

Mr Odinga accused the President of attacking the courts when "he is a product of the same courts".

He was referring to the Supreme Court ruling that upheld President Ruto's victory over his petition following the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

Supreme Court confirms Ruto's election

"You are a product of the courts and now you say you will disregard the rulings of the same court. We will not allow you to do it. Everybody must be subject to the courts," Mr Odinga asserted.

Addressing mourners during the burial of former Migori County ODM chairman Philip Makabong'o at Kitere village in Rongo, Migori County on Friday, the ODM leader dared President Ruto to leave the courts alone and threatened a million-man march in Nairobi in defence of the Constitution and the judiciary.

“You can see the orchestrated campaign to intimidate and blackmail the court. We want to tell the judges and magistrates not to be cowed. We, together with millions of Kenyans are behind you and we will defend you.”

“If it will take a one-million-man march into Nairobi, we will do it in defence of the constitution and the judiciary,” Mr Odinga charged.

He went on: “We are here as a people of Kenya and we are together, we will stand together behind the judiciary.”

Mr Odinga said he would next week give Kenyans a way forward on how to deal with the Ruto regime over policies he said were hurting Kenyans.

Regional commissioners

"We are also going to release a comprehensive statement on the financial outlook in this country and propose measures by the government and what position to take as a people of Kenya next week," he said.

At the same time, the ODM leader said they would go to court to challenge the legality of the provincial administration, noting that the position of county and regional commissioners is unconstitutional.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna accused the Ruto administration of subverting the Constitution and using the police to settle personal scores.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible those drunk with power now thinking that the police will always be with them forever,” Mr Sifuna said in reference to the attacks on Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

"How do you just start shooting at innocent Kenyans and parents who are collecting bursary forms from the governor? We want to tell Interior PS Raymond Omollo that you are not the first PS of Interior and you are not even in the top five of the most powerful Interior PSs".

"He thinks he will threaten people, we will never accept the misuse of the police to disrupt our events and if anything happens to Simba Arati, we know who will be held responsible," said the Nairobi senator.

Mr Odinga said Kenyans were dealing with a rogue regime and must be ready to stand up against its unpopular policies.

New constitution

“We are dealing with a regime which has gone rogue. It took us a long time to come up with this constitution and the struggle was not an easy one.”

“We lost people in the process – Odhiambo Mbai – chairman of the devolution committee at Bomas of Kenya was one of the victims and right now the same forces who fought the new constitution are the ones now trying to undermine devolution,” Mr Odinga charged.

He was referring to the 2010 Constitution which President Ruto rejected at the time.

“Right now, we have a team busy drafting amendments to various acts of parliament whose aim is to try and claw back powers given to the county governments constitutionally, Kenyans will not accept this,” added Mr Odinga.

He accused the legislative arm of the government of being used to dilute privileges outlined by the 2010 Constitution.

Mr Odinga said MPs were being used to amend laws designed to reverse gains already made in the country following the promulgation of the new constitution.

These gains include devolution, where money from the central government is channelled to counties and used and controlled by governors.

He wants national government administrators, including regional commissioners, county commissioners and their deputies, not to interfere with the work of governors, arguing that their role is not clear in the constitution.

"There is no provision in the constitution for national government administrators. Executive power in the counties is in the hands of the governors," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by Mr Sifuna, ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Opanyanya, ODM national chairman John Mbadi, governors Ochilo Ayacko (Migori), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and James Orengo (Siaya) among other leaders.

Mr Opanyanya urged Nyanza residents to vote for leaders who will not betray their party leader. The former governor was referring to a group of MPs who pledged allegiance to President Ruto.