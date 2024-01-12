Table evidence of judiciary corruption, CJ Koome tells Ruto, critics

Chief Justice Martha Koome has asked President William Ruto to lodge complaints with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) against alleged corrupt judges.

President Ruto has on several occasions accused unnamed people of using corrupt judges to block projects initiated by his Kenya Kwanza administration. Dr Ruto has also threatened to ignore court orders and go ahead with his plans.

Speaking on Friday, Justice Koome, who is also the chairperson of the JSC, said the commission was ready to deal with any complaint against any judge or magistrate involved in corruption or other misconduct.

“However, such complaints must be lodged and processed in the manner prescribed by the Constitution. The Commission will only act on the basis of evidence and not on blanket statements or allegations that have not been substantiated,” said Justice Koome.

The Chief Justice went on to say that acting on complaints without evidence would be a subversion of the Constitution and the rule of law. "The commission will not do that," she said.

Several bodies have also come out to defend the judiciary against the attacks, including the Law Society of Kenya, the Kenya Section of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), the Senior Counsel Bar and the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA). The LSK held a protest march this morning in support of the judiciary.

At the same time, the CJ urged judges and magistrates to continue to perform their duties in accordance with their oaths of office.

“Let us remain true to the constitutional instruction that the discharge of judicial duties shall be subject only to the Constitution and the law, and not the direction or control of any person or authority,” she said.

She also urged Kenyans to remain vigilant to protect the "hard-won gains", including the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law. “These are sacrosanct promises of our Constitution. They are gains for which Kenyans died, lost property and limbs to have. Therefore, they must remain our True North, Always,” Justice Koome said.

Justice Koome was speaking at the handover ceremony of the outgoing Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi, whose 10-year tenure has come to an end.

In her speech, Ms Amadi also urged judicial officers to remain steadfast in upholding the independence of the judiciary.