Raila: I’ll lower the cost of living within first 100 days

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga yesterday toured Nakuru County, where he pledged to lower the cost of living in Kenya within the first 100 days in office if he is elected president.

Addressing a rally in Gilgil town, Mr Odinga vowed to bring down the cost of essential commodities.

“Our priority will be to ensure the cost of essential commodities like unga, cooking oil, sugar and others comes down,” said Mr Odinga.

“Recently, I asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and ensure the price of unga is lowered and it happened on Monday. Once in office, we will put every effort to alleviate the suffering of Kenyans,” added Mr Odinga.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed while addressing rallies in Gilgil, Naivasha and Maai Mahiu credited Mr Odinga with the lowering of the price of maize flour from Sh250 to Sh100.

“Once in office, Mr Odinga’s government will further lower the price of unga to Sh80 for 2kg. Mlisikia wengine walianza kupiga kelele na kukasirika wakati bei ya unga ilipunguzwa. Only Azimio is determined to address the issue of cost of living,” added the MP.

Subsidised price

On Monday the government subsidised the price of maize flour to Sh100 for a two-kilo packet through a deal with millers aimed at diffusing public outrage over the high cost of living as Kenyans go to the ballot.

According to a statement by the Agriculture ministry, the new prices will run for four weeks.

The statement said the recommended retail price of flour should not exceed Sh100 for a 2kg packet, Sh250 for a 5kg packet and Sh490 for a 10kg bag.

Coupled with high fuel prices, inflation hit a 58-month high of 7.9 per cent last month, breaching the government’s upper limit ceiling for the first time in nearly five years.

Addressing roadside rallies in Naivasha town, Mr Odinga said the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya outfit was best placed to deal with the plight of Kenyans citing his intentions to ensure more funds are devolved to counties.

“Nakuru is part of the country’s breadbasket. Once we get into office we will ensure all the challenges farmers face are addressed.

“Kenya needs policies that boost value-addition to ensure our farmers put money into their pockets,” said Mr Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua.

“Azimio government will deal with the high cost of farming and ensure farmers get subsidised fertiliser. We will reduce the cost of farming and inputs,” she added.

Peaceful polls

Mr Odinga beseeched locals to embrace peace as the campaigns heat up.

“We want a peaceful environment and a united country before, during and after elections. Naivasha is largely a cosmopolitan town and we want our people to live in peace. That is the spirit of Azimio la Umoja, which will enable us to embark on the journey we envisaged as a united country,” he said.

Mr Odinga also pledged to end corruption, poverty and ensure better health for all Kenyans.

“I have been the Prime Minister of Kenya and I know the loopholes they use to steal your money. I will seal all loopholes for theft of public funds,” he said.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui, who hosted Mr Odinga and his team, told the Nakuru electorate that the Odinga-Karua duo is best suited to succeed President Kenyatta.